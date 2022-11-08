Complex cardiac procedure performed in Chennai hospital

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 22:11 IST

A 52-year-old patient who was diagnosed with an extensive aneurysm of the aorta underwent a complex surgery at Medway Hospital in Chennai.

The patient had a serious aneurysm as it was massive, involved all the blood vessels supplying the brain – termed as the arch of aorta – and was ready to rupture at any moment, according to a release from the hospital. He also had compromised lung function protocols.

A team of surgeons, headed by Anbarasu Mohanraj, of Medway Hospital, approached the abnormal ballooning portion of the blood vessel from the front and left. Meanwhile, the patient was connected to a heart-lung machine and his blood was cooled to stop circulation. The aneurysm was then repaired with a complex graft, which involves connecting the blood vessels supplying the brain too, that took over seven hours.

On review of the patient two weeks after discharge, scans showed normal functioning of the heart and lungs.

