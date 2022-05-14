‘Complete work before monsoon’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said that stormwater drains should be constructed before the onset of monsoons this year to prevent flooding in Chennai again.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said only four months were left for the onset of northeast monsoon. “The State government should ensure that the construction of stormwater drains is completed as per deadline and enough manpower be assigned to complete the tasks before the monsoons. A senior IAS officer should be put in-charge of each zone in the city where construction is taking place,” said Dr. Ramadoss.