Complete lockdown keeps Madurai residents indoors

Most arterial roads and streets in Madurai wore a deserted look on Sunday as residents stayed indoors in compliance with the complete lockdown.

Except for a few two-wheelers, the roads were completely free of vehicles.

All shops, vegetable markets and even petrol bunks were closed.

“Usually, huge crowds throng the vegetable markets every day and meat markets during weekends. The complete lockdown on Sunday prevented crowding at least for a day,” said the president of Central Market Wholesale Vegetable Vendors’ Association, P.S.Murugan.

An official from the health wing of Madurai Corporation said that it was only on Sunday that the residents completely followed the lockdown norms. “If people can extend their cooperation for the next one week by avoiding crowding at public spots, it will help to contain the spread of COVID-19 to an extent,” he said.

City Health Officer P.Kumaraguruparan said the complete lockdown helped health workers of fever camps to trace cases in a better manner.

He added that the lockdown made it easier for intensive disinfection at the residences of COVID-19 positive patients.