Complete investigation in 2022 Kallakurichi riots case within four months, Madras High Court directs T.N. Police

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Kallakurichi police to complete within four months the investigation into large scale violence and riots that took place pursuant to the death of Class XII girl inside a private school campus at Kaniyamur village in July 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice G. Jayachandran issued the direction while closing a petition filed by the school correspondent C. Ravikumar to transfer the investigation to any other agency. The judge gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the court again if the probe does not get wound up within four months.

The petitioner was the correspondent of Sakthi Matriculation School and ECR International School functioning from different buildings on the same campus at Kaniyamoor. On July 13, 2022, Class XII girl R. Srimathi had died by suicide inside the school campus and this led to ransacking of the school property by a mob on July 17, 2022.

The petitioner accused the girl’s mother R. Selvi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Cuddalore district secretary Dravidamani of having spread false news, regarding the girl’s death, to instigate the riots when he refused to accede to their demand to pay a compensation of ₹1 crore.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.