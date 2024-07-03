GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complete investigation in 2022 Kallakurichi riots case within four months, Madras High Court directs T.N. Police

Justice G. Jayachandran passes the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the correspondent of a school, which was ransacked, to transfer the probe to some other agency

Published - July 03, 2024 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Kallakurichi police to complete within four months the investigation into large scale violence and riots that took place pursuant to the death of Class XII girl inside a private school campus at Kaniyamur village in July 2022.

Justice G. Jayachandran issued the direction while closing a petition filed by the school correspondent C. Ravikumar to transfer the investigation to any other agency. The judge gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the court again if the probe does not get wound up within four months.

The petitioner was the correspondent of Sakthi Matriculation School and ECR International School functioning from different buildings on the same campus at Kaniyamoor. On July 13, 2022, Class XII girl R. Srimathi had died by suicide inside the school campus and this led to ransacking of the school property by a mob on July 17, 2022.

The petitioner accused the girl’s mother R. Selvi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Cuddalore district secretary Dravidamani of having spread false news, regarding the girl’s death, to instigate the riots when he refused to accede to their demand to pay a compensation of ₹1 crore.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.