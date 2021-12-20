‘Complete drainage work on time’

TWAD and Collector review progress on underground drainage system

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy on Saturday reviewed the progress made in implementing the underground drainage system in Villupuram town.

A release from the District Administration said the work is executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department for ₹263 crore in the newly annexed areas of Valuthareddy, Salamedu, Kakuppam, Erumanathangal and Panampattu in the Villupuram municipality.

Mr. Dakshinamoorthy, accompanied by Collector D. Mohan, inspected the progress of works in VIP Nagar and Pandian Nagar. After learning that the progress was slow in a few areas due to stiff protests from residents against the construction of sewage pumping stations, Mr. Dakshinamoorthy directed officials of the TWAD, Municipality and Revenue to organise meetings and sensitise the residents to the importance of the facilities. Mr. Dakshinamoorthy asked the company and the supervising engineers to ensure timely completion of work with minimum inconvenience to the public by restoring the roads, damaged by sewer laying, at the earliest.

30% completed

Sewer lines are proposed to be laid to a distance of 165.68 km. Three pumping stations and seven lifting stations would also be established. About 12,150 households, and 2,000 shops and commercial establishments would be connected to the underground sewer system in the newly annexed areas. The TWAD Board had completed 30% of the project so far, the release said.