Complaints pour in against YouTuber Madan, police nab his wife

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 03:14 IST

Complaints are pouring in against YouTuber Madan who gained notoriety for online gaming videos containing obscene conversation with minor children and women. Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested his wife Kruthika, 26, who was an administrator of his channels.

Even as Madan, 29, is still absconding, the police arrested Kruthika since they found out that she too often conversed with Madan in obscene language in the videos. Following a complaint from P.K.Abishek Rabi, Vadapalani, the city police registered a case under provisions of Information Technology Act and IPC against Madan and his wife, who are natives of Salem.

Police said that Madhan and Kruthika are engineering graduates and had completed Electronics and Communications Engineering. Madan is a full-time YouTuber and played the banned PUBG video games using VPN application with adults and later uploaded videos of playing those games into YouTube channels. He was teaching tricks to win games to the kids.

Advertising

Advertising

During lockdown, many children were addicted to electronic gadgets and also online video games. His games lured the young children of both genders and he added obscene and abusive language. His channel got more traction and has over 8 lakh subscribers. As he has more hits and is popular among minors. All his videos contain explicitly obscene words, police said.

Police picked up his wife and brought her to Vengaivasal where the couple was living and recovered laptops, computers and mobile phones from the house. She was remanded in judicial custody and a manhunt is on to nab Madan.

A senior police officer said, "So far we have received 167 complaints across the State in connection with this case. At least 20 people in the city e-mailed about this. Further investigation is on."