Complaints of discrimination raised against V-C of Madras University

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front writes to Chief Minister demanding action

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin alleging discrimination by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras.

The front’s general secretary K. Samuel Raj called for action against the V-C for violating the reservation norms in appointments and discriminating on the basis of caste.

The university called for 23 temporary posts of assistant professors for a period of over 120 days but did not reserve posts for various categories including Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Castes (MBC), Schedule Castes (SC) and Schedules Tribes (ST). The rule that for any temporary posts lasting over 45 days, reservation must be followed had been violated, Mr. Raj said.

A woman professor from a listed community took over as the head of the Political Science and Public Administration department last July but is yet to be provided a room. The associate professor of the Clinical Biochemistry Department had been overlooked for a promotion despite having the required qualifications, he alleged.

According to him, interviews were held for the posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Institute of Distance Education Director, College Development Council head and Director of the University Students Advisor Bureau, but no one from the listed communities were chosen for the posts despite being qualified.

Mr. Raj further complained that the Vice-Chancellor does not hold syndicate meetings every month. Since taking over he had conducted only three of four Syndicate meetings, he added.

In response, Mr. Gowri said he had revived the Centre for Dravidian Studies that had not been functioning for over 12 years. He said he had paved the way for the promotion of people from the various categories. According to him, it was not necessary to follow the reservation policy for temporary posts in the university. Besides, the appointments were made with the Syndicate’s approval.

“The Political Science professor is asking a room for keeping articles that was given for the Centre for Dravidian Studies,” he explained.

The promotions in the Clinical Biochemistry Department were done following the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education (CAS) rules based on the approval of the syndicate and the selection committee, he added. Also, the Hindi faculty had first said she was discontented with the post and opted for a transfer to another department. But she sought the same position and it was granted, he said.

Mr. Gowri said he had no role in the selection of professors to the various positions as the selection committee was the final authority. He further said he had amicably settled several issues dogging the Dalit community employees in the University.

The V-C said the Syndicate members were aware that there was no rule that meetings should be conducted every month.