Governor’s ADC complains of security breach

Police rounding up protesters waving black flags at Governor R.N. Ravi in Mayiladithurai on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

April 20, 2022 00:44 IST

Action of the aggressive crowd intended to overawe the Governor, says Aide De Camp

The Aide De Camp (ADC) to the Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police in connection with the incident of breach of security during the black flag protest in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday morning.

“The action of the aggressive crowd was intended to overawe the Honourable Governor in the discharge of his responsibilities. I am to state that the aggressive actions on the part of the crowd attract section 124 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 besides other relevant sections of law. This report is hence filed for appropriate action,” the ADC Vishwesh B Shastri said.

Recalling the incident, he said a crowd of people with black flags raised slogans against the Governor when the convoy was proceeding to Dharapuram Adheenam. The protesters, who had assembled near SVC College, got agitated on seeing the Governor’s convoy and began pushing forward to break the police cordon on the road in their attempt to restrain the Governor’s convoy from proceeding.

The crowd threw flags, flag staffs and projectile like materials at the convoy. "The Governor and the convoy passed unharmed'" he said.