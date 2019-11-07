Complaint from faculty of Coimbatore college over non-payment of salary, sent to Delhi

The southern regional office of the All India Council for Technical Education has forwarded to the advisor of the apex body in Delhi, a complaint from the faculty of Coimbatore-based Park College of Engineering and Technology.

As many as 57 complainants from various departments have approached the regional body alleging that they have not been paid salary from January 2019 and that their original certificates have not been returned to them. The letter from the complainant is dated August 13.

The letter from the faculty addressed to the Chairman of the AICTE has stated that the issue of salary payment had been continuing for four years.

The southern region officer M. Sundaresan, who has sent a copy of the letter to the college Principal, has cited the AICTE rules on salary payment and also on the return of original certificates to faculty.

He has also asked the college to produce evidence of payment of salary “through ECS, NEFT/RTGS of nationalised banks to the bank account of the faculty”. It has given a list of 13 faculty from 13 departments as representations of the departments to which the complainants belong.