Complaint boxes to be installed in govt. schools

31,214 elementary, 6,177 secondary institutions will get them

Around 31,214 government elementary and 6,177 government secondary schools across Tamil Nadu will soon install complaint boxes for students on campus as a part of the measures undertaken to ensure student protection and safety on campus.

Schools in each district will be given ₹1,000 each to set up the complaint box and an awareness flex board, which will explain the aspects of student safety and will prominently display the Education Department’s helpline number 14417. Funds to the tune of ₹61 lakh will be released for government secondary schools and ₹3.12 crore has been earmarked for elementary schools by the Samagra Shiksha.

Over the last month, the department has been raising awareness about the helpline, and has encouraged students to call in and register complaints or concerns if they face harassment or abuse on school campuses.

Schools have been instructed to place these boxes prominently on campus with a label titled Manavar Manasu, in front of the principal’s office. Every 15 days, members of the Students Safeguarding Advisory Committee (SSAC) will check these boxes for complaints and will take immediate action.

A government order earlier this year had called for the formation of SSACs in all schools to continually review, monitor and recommend measures at the institutional level on all aspects of student safety. In addition to installing safety boxes, awareness and training on various aspects of child safety for both teaching and non-teaching staff on school campuses are to be conducted.

Schools have also been asked to create awareness among students about the usage of these complaint boxes.

Calling for regular counselling to be made accessible to students, Patric Raymond, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation, said at the block level, the School Education Department could ensure that a counsellor was appointed to reach out to students in the area at regular intervals.

“At least twice a month, counsellors can visit government schools and speak to the students.

Additionally, students can also be shown pre-recorded videos on handling stress, anxiety and other concerns,” he added.