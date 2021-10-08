Tamil Nadu

Complaint against NTK chief

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Thursday lodged a complaint with the DGP against Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman for his comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Seeman’s activities would lead to the disruption of peace, Congress MP Jayakumar said.

Earlier in the day, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri issued a statement, condemning Mr. Seeman’s statements, and said if his activities were not curbed, it would lead to many youngsters, impressed by his inflammatory speeches, becoming terrorists. In the future, it would also lead to the NTK becoming an extremist force in the country, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 1:00:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/complaint-against-ntk-chief/article36888447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY