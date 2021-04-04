Complaint against Minister for tweet involving late Anitha

ARIYALUR

Ma Foi Pandiarajan claims video uploaded without his knowledge.

: Family members of S Anitha, a medical aspirant who died by suicide in September 2017 after NEET was introduced, filed a police complaint against Tamil Language Minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan after a video of the girl with dubbed voice over in favour of AIADMK was tweeted from his Twitter handle on Sunday. Her brother S. Manirathinam also wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against Mr Pandiarajan.

Hours after the video triggered widespread outrage on social media, the Minister, who is seeking re-election from Avadi constituency, claimed it was posted without his knowledge.

In the video, a voice over for Anitha narrates that about 427 students from poor and underprivileged families have been studying in medical colleges in the State and it was made possible in the Jayalalithaa’s government. The voice goes on to say that instead of spreading such positive aspects, the precious lives like her (Anitha) have been destroyed through malicious propaganda for political gains. The voice further states that the issue has claimed the lives of 17 students and that the people must not forget or forgive the DMK for spreading malicious propaganda.

Strongly condemning Mr. Pandiarajan for the tweet, Mr Manirathinam released a video from Kumulur near Senthurai with the background of her bust. Mr. Pandiarajan subsequently removed the post from his twitter account.

In his complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, Mr. Manirathinam said the footage and pictures of her late sister had been used in the video without the approval of her family. The voice over was dubbed to cheat the public, he said, seeking action for the offence under the Information Technology Act 2000.

Mr. Manirathinam said that the video meant to boost the winning chances of Mr. Pandiarajan and the AIADMK, was an insult to his late sister, who was forced to take extreme step due to the NEET. He had tried to cheat the voters by posting the video. Besides taking suitable action against Mr. Pandiarajan, the Election Commission should debar him, the complainant said.

Mr. Pandiarajan in a video claimed he had not posted the tweet, and that it was uploaded without his knowledge and permission. The Minister said he would file a case with the cybercrime police, seeking action against those responsible for the tweet.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)