Complaint against Minister for tweet featuring Anitha

It was done without my knowledge, says ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan

The family members of S. Anitha, a medical aspirant who committed suicide after NEET was introduced, filed a complaint against Tamil Language Minister ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan after a video featuring the girl with a voice-over in favour of the AIADMK was posted by his Twitter handle on Sunday. Her brother, S. Manirathinam, also wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking action against Mr. Pandiarajan.

The Minister claimed it was posted without his knowledge.

In the clip, the voice-over for Anitha states that 427 students from poor and underprivileged families are studying in medical colleges, and this was made possible by Jayalalithaa’s government. It adds that instead of spreading awareness about such positive aspects, precious lives like Anitha’s had been destroyed for political gain. It states that the issue has claimed the lives of 17 students, and that the people must not forgive the DMK for spreading malicious propaganda.

Strongly condemning Mr. Pandiarajan for the tweet, Mr. Manirathinam released a video from Kumulur, near Senthurai, with a bust of Anitha as the background. Mr. Pandiarajan subsequently removed the post from his Twitter account.

In his complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, Mr. Manirathinam said footage and pictures of his late sister had been used in the video without the approval of her family. The voice-over was used to cheat the public, he said, seeking action for the offence under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Mr. Manirathinam said the video, meant to boost the prospects of Mr. Pandiarajan and the AIADMK, was an insult to his late sister, who was forced to take the extreme step due to NEET. He had tried to cheat the voters by posting the video. Besides taking suitable action against Mr. Pandiarajan, the Election Commission of India should debar him, the complainant said.

Mr. Pandiarajan claimed the tweet was uploaded without his knowledge. The Minister said he would file a case with the cyber crime police, seeking action against those responsible for the tweet.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).