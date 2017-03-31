Complaint against Madhusudhanan

A complaint has been lodged at City Police Commissioner’s office against E. Madhusudhanan, AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) candidate in R.K. Nagar, for allegedly getting a housing board flat in his wife’s name in 1995 by impersonating and misusing his official position as the then Minister of Handlooms and Textiles.

Mr. Madhusudhanan was Minister of Handloom and Textiles in Jayalalithaa’s cabinet between 1991 and 1996. A.R. Palaniwho claimed to be a functionary of the AIADMK submitted the complaint.

The complainant alleged that by abusing his official position, Mr. Madhusudhanan got a Housing Board flat allotted in K.K. Nagar by submitting forged documents under the name of C. Vijayalakshmi. Under his influence, the Board executed a sale deed in 2008. However, the photo of his wife Jeeva had been affixed on the document and she had signed as C. Vijayalakshmi. Again, in 2010, the property was transferred in Mr. Madhusudhanan’s name by way of a settlement deed. The complainant also produced an voter ID card number which was used as a proof .