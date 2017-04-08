Tamil Nadu

Complaint against coffin campaign

A day after a replica of a coffin symbolising the body of Jayalalithaa was used by the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma), the AIADMK (Amma) has urged the Election Commission to disqualify the candidate from contesting R.K. Nagar bypoll.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 4, 2020 2:35:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/complaint-against-coffin-campaign/article17889406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY