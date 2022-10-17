Complaint against A. Raja for making ‘disparaging remarks’ against Hinduism was closed after inquiry, CCB tells HC

Judge records the submission made by a Government Advocate and rejects a plea seeking a direction to register a FIR

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 17, 2022 21:33 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Inspector of Vepery police station in Chennai to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary and Nilgiris Member of Parliament A. Raja for having allegedly made disparaging remarks against Hinduism and the women professing such faith.

Justice V. Sivagnanam rejected the plea after Government Advocate (criminal side) S. Santhosh told the court the complaint made by [petitioner] PA Josseph on September 27, with respect to the public speech made on September 6, was forwarded to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for a preliminary inquiry and that the latter did not find any substance to register a FIR.

The Inspector of CCB had issued written proceedings on Sunday stating that the petitioner’s complaint was scrutinised and it was found that “no offence under any Act is made out.” Further, the legal opinion too stated that “no cognisable offence is made out since the works spoken are not deliberate and malicious.” Hence, the inquiry on the complaint was closed, the Inspector said.

Mr. Santhosh told the court that the CCB Inspector’s proceedings would be served upon the petitioner in person on Monday so that he could pursue his further remedy in accordance with law. After recording his submissions, the judges closed the plea seeking registration of a FIR.

