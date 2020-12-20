Compilation of SC verdicts on labour jurisprudence released

CHENNAI

1,030 rulings have been put together in a book and CD

Labour law practitioners need no longer dig into multiple sources in search of authorities that they could quote in support of their cases. Senior counsel S. Ravindran has come up with a compilation of 1,030 noteworthy Supreme Court judgments on labour jurisprudence in the format of a hard-bound book and also a compact disc with user-friendly content.

Former Supreme Court judge F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla released the book and the CD at a virtual function organised by the Labour Law Practitioners Association (LLPA) on Saturday. Justices T. Raja and S. Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court, its retired judge D. Hariparanthaman and advocate T.S. Gopalan were the guests of honour.

Mr. Kalifulla said labour law had several dimensions. It’s roots in the country could be traced back to 1850, about 170 years ago, when the Apprentices Act was enacted to enable children being brought up in orphanages to find employment when they came of age. Since then, the subject had evolved and adapted to changing times.

He commended Mr. Ravindran for his meticulous work in compiling the judgments from 1953 to September 2020 after thoroughly analysing 13 of the major labour laws in the country. The former judge said the book and the CD were a must for judges, lawyers, law students, human resource professionals and trade union leaders.

Mr. Hariparanthaman, a former practitioner on labour law, said the compilation was a first of its kind since it was a massive work done to bring all relevant judgments in one single book and CD. He also appreciated Mr. Ravindran for announcing that all proceeds from the sale of the book and the CD would go to the LLPA, Chennai. The former judge said the contents of the CD had been designed in a user-friendly manner with hyperlinks so that the users could easily access the relevant judgments and go through them at the click of a button. Now that the lawyers were increasingly becoming tech-savvy, he hoped that the compilation would be of immense assistance to them and serve as a ready reckoner.