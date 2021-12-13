Competition on poet Bharathiyar’s contribution to independence

It will mark his birth anniversary, 75 years of independence

Governor R.N. Ravi has announced a State-level essay writing competition on “the contribution of Bharathiyar to India’s independence”, to mark the 139th birth anniversary of poet Subramania Bharati and 75 years of the country’s independence (Azadi ka amrut mahotsav).

The competition will be held in Tamil and English for high school and college/university students. “The aim is to create awareness among the youth about the contributions of Bharati to the freedom movement and kindle their curiosity to learn more about Indian legends from Tamil Nadu,” an official release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The topic for high school students is “Contribution of Mahakavi Bharathiyar to India’s Independence”. The essay’s length should be 2,000 to 2,500 words. Participants can send in their essays to mahakavibharatisch2021tamil@gmail.com (for Tamil) and mahakavibharatisch2021eng@gmail.com (for English).

The topic for college/university students is “India in the imagination of Mahakavi Bharathiyar”. The length of the essay should be in 3,500 to 4,000 words. Essays must be sent to mahakavibharaticol2021tamil@gmail.com (for Tamil) and mahakavibharaticol2021eng@gmail.com (for English). Essays must be sent on or before 5 p.m. on January 8, 2022. Students should mention their name, residential address, address of the educational institution and mobile number.

Two committees — one for Tamil and another for English — will evaluate the essays. R. Chandrasekaran, director, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, and Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, will chair the committees for evaluating essays in Tamil and English, respectively. The panels will recommend four winners — one in each category. Winners will be felicitated with ₹1 lakh and a certificate each in the school category and ₹2 lakh and a certificate in college category, on Republic Day.