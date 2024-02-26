Compensation provided for damaged crops inadequate: Ramadoss

February 26, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that the compensation announced by the State government for the crops that were damaged due to the floods in the southern districts was inadequate. Also, steps have not been taken to provide compensation to kuruvai and samba crops that were affected due to drought, and these are condemnable, he said in a statement. The DMK government said that it safeguards the welfare of farmers. Refusing to compensate for the damaged kuruvai and samba crops is unjustifiable, Mr. Ramadoss said, urging the government to take steps to provide relief.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.