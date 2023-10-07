Compensation for kuruvai crop grossly inadequate, says Vasan

October 07, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan said on Friday that the enhanced compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare, announced by the government for the kuruvai paddy crop affected by the non-availability of Cauvery water in the delta region, was grossly inadequate.

In a statement, he said farmers had spent up to ₹30,000 per acre for paddy cultivation this season by taking loans and pawning jewellery. A compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare meant that they would get only around ₹5,500 per acre. He said this was against their expectations and urged the government to revise the compensation to at least ₹20,000 per acre. While the State government in a release on Thursday said [crops on] around 40,000 acre had been affected, Mr. Vasan contended that [crops on] at least 30,000 acres would have been affected in each of the delta districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Tiruchi. He demanded that all affected farmers be compensated.