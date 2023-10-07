HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Compensation for kuruvai crop grossly inadequate, says Vasan

October 07, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan said on Friday that the enhanced compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare, announced by the government for the kuruvai paddy crop affected by the non-availability of Cauvery water in the delta region, was grossly inadequate.

In a statement, he said farmers had spent up to ₹30,000 per acre for paddy cultivation this season by taking loans and pawning jewellery. A compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare meant that they would get only around ₹5,500 per acre. He said this was against their expectations and urged the government to revise the compensation to at least ₹20,000 per acre. While the State government in a release on Thursday said [crops on] around 40,000 acre had been affected, Mr. Vasan contended that [crops on] at least 30,000 acres would have been affected in each of the delta districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Tiruchi. He demanded that all affected farmers be compensated.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.