Compensation for cyclone-hit families

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced compensation for those who had incurred damage to houses and crops in the heavy rain due to Cyclone Yaas. Highlighting that 238 thatched-roof houses were damaged, he said in a statement that ₹4,100 would be paid for every partially damaged house and ₹5,000 for every fully damaged house as compensation.

He said that ₹20,000 a hectare would be given to farmers as compensation for affected paddy crop in rain-fed and irrigated land and all other crops in irrigated land. For all other affected crops in rain-fed land, ₹10,000 a hectare would be paid. Similarly, ₹25,000 a hectare would be given for affected perennial crops, he said.

