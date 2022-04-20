Commuters want better security

Commuters are finding it difficult to travel safely on the Tiruvallur-Tiruttani suburban section and want the Southern Railway to improve security on trains because of the frequent quarrels between different gangs of students. While the Southern Railway has been taking steps to improve the safety of women commuters, particularly at night, by deputing Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in women’s compartments and taking immediate action through the Kavalan app, the gang war between students in the suburban trains was causing nuisance to commuters.

Two gangs of students possessing dangerous weapons created terror in a compartment of a suburban train proceeding from Chennai Beach to Tiruttani on April 4.

While a group of commuters called the control room of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and posted in the social media seeking help to prevent such nuisance, the students threatened the commuters with the weapons when they attempted to take pictures.

R. Manigandan, who was travelling in the train, said the gangs started fighting among themselves causing fear among the commuters. The students ran away when the train stopped at the Perambur railway station, he added.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the RPF authorities had been informed about such incidents and they are taking steps to increase the patrolling by RPF personnel in future.