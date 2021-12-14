Communist leader Ramakrishnan dies

Madurai

14 December 2021 01:27 IST

He was among those who launched Theekathir in 1963

Veteran Communist leader and writer, N. Ramakrishnan, died in Madurai on Sunday. He was 81. He is the younger brother of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stalwart, N. Sankaraiah.

Ramakrishnan’s affiliation with the Communist Party of India started as a sub-editor of its mouthpiece Janasakthi in 1960. He later joined the CPI(M) and served at the Delhi office for 15 years and was among the important functionaries who launched the publication Theekathir in 1963. He was also the treasurer of the party’s Parliamentary office. Later, upon returning to Madurai, he again got involved with Theekathir. He has authored 76 books and translated over 25 books into Tamil, and has written extensively about the Communist party in Tamil Nadu.

CPI (M) State secretary, K. Balakrishnan, and other leaders, M.N.S. Venkataraman, A. Lasar, Madhukoor Ramalingam and K. Balabharathi, were among those who paid their respects to the departed leader.

Advertising

Advertising