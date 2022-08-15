Communist leader Nallakannu receives Thagaisal Thamizhar Award, donates ₹10 lakh cash prize to CM’s public relief fund

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin giving away the ‘Thagaisal’ award to Nallakannu during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George, Chennai, on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu received the 'Thagaisal Thamizhar Award' from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. After receiving the award on the ramparts of Fort St. George in Chennai, Mr. Nallakannu donated the award's cash component of ₹10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund along with his additional contribution of ₹5,000.

Dr. S. Ignacimuthu, Director of Xavier Research Foundation of St. Xavier's College at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award in appreciation of his outstanding services in the field of scientific research. B. Ezhilarasi of Nagapattinam district, who rescued two children from drowning in a pond, was conferred with the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise.

Chief Minister M K Stalin giving away the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam award to S. Ignachimuthu, | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Deputy Collector S. Lakshmipriya received the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvar Award' for her contributions to the grievances redressal mechanism in the scheme. Chengalpattu District Social Welfare Officer Sangeetha Veera Santhanam received the Chief Minister's Best Practices Award for transforming the lives of transpersons.

IAS officer J. Jayakanthan received the award for rejuvenation of water bodies during his stint as Collector Sivaganga district. IPS officer and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal received the award for 'Kaval Karangal' initiative. Though awards were announced for Tiruvallur, Dindigul and Tirunelveli Collectors for their initiatives 'Siragugal - Bricks', Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting Structures and 'Thaicare Nellai' respectively, they were not present, as they were in their respective districts for the flag hoisting ceremonies.

Under the category ‘awards for exemplary service for the welfare of the differently-abled persons’, Dr. B. Jeyaganesh Murthy of Udhagamandalam won the best doctor award. Renaissance Trust in Pudukkottai won the best institution award, S. Amutha Shanthi of Madurai won the best social worker award and TAFE J Rehab Centre in Madurai secured the best private employer award. Dindigul District Central Co-operative Bank was among other banks which won awards.

Vanavil Trust of Nagapattinam won the best institution award and Dr. G. Pankajam of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul won the best social worker award under the category of awards for services rendered towards the welfare of women.

As for Chief Minister's Award for best performing local bodies, Salem won under the Municipal Corporation category. Among municipalities, Srivilliputhur, Gudiyatham and Tenkasi received the first, second and third prizes respectively. Karunguzhi in Chengalpattu district, Kanniyakumari in that district and Sholavandan in Madurai district secured the top three positions among the town panchayats.

Dr. P. Vijaya Kumar of Ranipet district, M. Mohamad Ashick of the Nilgiris district, G. Srikanth of Vellore district and S. Sivaranjani of Nagapattinam district received the Chief Minister's State Youth Award.