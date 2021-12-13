Commune panchayats grapple with garbage woes

Local officials say that they face stiff opposition from residents in all the places that were identified for processing waste

The controversy over dumping of waste near Uchimedu pond has brought to light the challenges faced by the commune panchayats in disposal of garbage.

In the case of dumping of waste near the pond, the Bahour commune panchayat officials said they faced stiff opposition from residents in all the places that were identified for processing it.

“We were compelled to shift the yard from several places because of opposition from local residents. In rural areas, finding an accessible location without human inhabitation or agricultural land is a very difficult task,” said a local administration official.

Senior Environmental Engineer of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, N. Ramesh said the five commune panchayats and 120 revenue villages generated around 60 tonnes of waste per day.

“Managing the waste in rural areas has become a major challenge. Earlier, waste generated in rural areas mainly comprised 90% organic waste and it was composted in the backyard of houses. Farmers used to collect it for use as manure. But now due to increase in population, lifestyle changes and shrinking of common property resources, waste is being dumped in open places,” he said.

Decentralised garbage management through composting would be the best solution, according to civic officials. Vermicompost would be the option because segregated organic waste gets converted to manure very fast. Bahour region could be considered for a pilot project as there is a total ban on plastic items, he said.

Tender soon

When contacted, Secretary, Local Administration Department, E. Vallavan, said the government had already prepared a detailed project for a comprehensive garbage management in the five commune panchayats. “The tender inviting firms to join the selection process for scientific disposal of waste in the panchayats will be called in a few weeks. The sites for garbage processing have been identified,” Mr. Vallavan said.

The State-level screening committee has already approved the plan. The project would be taken up at a cost of ₹11 crore in Puducherry and ₹8 crore in Karaikal region, he said.

“But without public cooperation, the project cannot be taken forward as people raise objections to processing waste in their backyard. Without public support, we will not be able to execute the project. It is for a common cause, and hence, people should have an open approach. From the government side, we can assure them that the machinery installed for the process will be of high standard so that there will be no harm to the environment,” he said.