Communal reservation policy is a matter of pride for diversity of country, cannot be misued, says Madras High Court

March 13, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The communal reservation policy is a matter of pride for the diversity of country. Therefore, any exploitation or misuse of such a policy to gain public employment through bogus community certificates cannot go unpunished, even if it gets detected after four decades, the Madras High Court has said.

Justices V.M. Velumani and R. Hemalatha made the observations while dismissing a writ petition filed by a retired government employee challenging an order passed by a State-level scrutiny committee on January 4, 2022 cancelling a Scheduled Tribe community certificate issued to him by a Tahsildar in 1980.

The petitioner, R. Balasundaram of Avinashi in Coimbatore, had contended that guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, permit verification of Scheduled Tribe community certificates issued only after 1995 and therefore, cancellation of his certificate after 42 years would have no legal sanctity.

Rejecting the contention, the judges said the delay in detecting the illegality could not be cited as a justification for misuse of the reservation policy. They took note of the fact that unlike the past, now there were scientific methods in place to identify the caste of a person with the assistance of anthropologists and others.

“It is true that there were no scientific methods to determine the caste or community of any citizen of India till a few decades back. But now with the system in place covering all the aspects and facts to go into the genuineness of anyone’s claim of belonging to SC/ST, nothing much can be alleged against committees which are intended to weed out unscrupulous elements who misuse the provisions of the Constitution,” the Division Bench wrote.

In the present case, the writ petitioner had joined service as a Khalasi (a menial worker) at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding in Coimbatore in 1982 on the strength of the bogus community certificate. Subsequently, he was promoted to the cadre of Lower Division Clerk in 1999. It was only in 2014 that the employer began doubting his credentials.

The State-level scrutiny committee initiated proceedings against him in 2017 and referred the matter to the vigilance cell in 2018. After due inquiry, the vigilance cell submitted a report in May 2018 stating that the petitioner does not belong to a Scheduled Tribe. Yet, his employer promoted him to the cadre of upper division clerk in September 2020.

On November 11, 2021, he attained the age of superannuation but was paid only a provisional pension and his terminal benefits were not released due to the inquiry pending with the State-level scrutiny committee of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department. Subsequently, the provisional pension too, was stopped after the cancellation of the community certificate in January 2022.

Not finding any illegality with the decision taken by the committee, the Bench said, reports submitted by the vigilance cell as well as the anthropologist were against the petitioner. The judges wondered how the petitioner could belong to Konda Reddy community when his brother and daughter belonged to Reddy (Ganjam) community.

The petitioner’s sister was from Handi community. “Such discrepancies are glaring and go against the claim of the petitioner. The petitioner’s contention that more than four decades have elapsed and therefore, the impugned (under challenge) order becomes time barred does not carry much conviction,” the Bench concluded.