Communal outfits under vigil following intel alert

The Tamil Nadu police have intensified vigil at vulnerable locations and vital installations across the State following an intelligence alert cautioning of possible communal disturbances in the run up to Bakrid on August 1.

Referring to the recent defacing of the Periyar statue in Coimbatore and attempts to disturb peace near temples along the western districts, the alert called for enhanced surveillance in areas with a history of communal violence. Ahead of Bakrid, there would be large scale transportation of cattle throughout the State for slaughtering on the festival day as part of the customary practice of ‘Qurbani’, police sources said on Monday.

Referring to the Madras High Court order prohibiting camel slaughter, the communication sent to police chiefs said the court had ruled that the State should take all steps to ensure compliance of its order.

The court also made it clear that the local police would be personally responsible in case of any violation of the order.

Since there were incidents of animal welfare activists, cow vigilantes and members of Hindu organisations intercepting cattle-laden vehicles resulting in violence, the police were told to liaise with representatives of organisations concerned to ensure there is no untoward incident. Cyber cells attached to Commissionerates/districts would keep a close watch on posts on various social media platforms and take appropriate action on communally sensitive/provocative content.

The alert warned that protests could be organised in front of Collectorates, other government offices and Periyar statues and memorials by Hindu and Dravidian organisations demanding action against those responsible for defacing of statues or posting objectionable content on Facebook/Twitter, the sources added.