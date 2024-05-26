Communal forces tremble with fear of defeat in the election: T.N. CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the communal forces were trembling with fear in anticipation of defeat and the prospects of India Bloc creating a new India after the elections.

In a statement here, he called upon the partymen to dedicate the victory of the Lok Sabha polls to the late party leader Kalaignar (M. Karunanidh), whose birth anniversary would be celebrated on June 3. “The results will be out on June 4. Let us hoist the flag of victory and dedicate the victory of India Bloc to our leader Kalaignar,” he said.

Mr Stalin said though the code of conduct came in the way of celebrating the centenary of Kalaignar the way the party and government had planned, the election work actually was a tribute to his memory.

“Whenever democracy in the country faced a crisis, the leaders from North India turned to the South and Kalaignar measured up to their expectation and saved democracy. No one could deny his contribution. He upheld federalism and state autonomy,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Kalaignar had proved that the DMK was synonymous with social justice, communal harmony, rights of the ordinary people, state autonomy, saving Tamil from the onslaught of the oppressor’s language and pioneering schemes.

“That is why those who have no regard for the rights of the ordinary people and indulge in communal politics launch an attack on DMK and spew venom on the party even while addressing meetings in other states. Their voice trembles with in fear in anticipation of defeat in the election. We can hear their lamentation on the prospect of the INDIA bloc forming a new India,” the Chief Minister said.

