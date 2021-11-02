Common facilities centre for EV sector planned

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:12 IST

It is expected to enable smart mobility for Tamil Nadu as a whole

The government is planning to establish a Common Facilities Centre (CFC) for the electric vehicles sector in Coimbatore region.

A tender for preparing a detailed project report has been issued last week. The CFC is being planned to cater to the requirements of all the electric vehicles companies and their ancillary units operating in that region or proposed to come up in that region.

A senior official told The Hindu: “There are multiple possible locations. The consultant needs to identify them.” Locations in Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA) estate, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO) industrial estate at Kurichi and lands within Arignar Anna Co-operative Industrial Estate Ltd. are among the options, the official said.

The tender document said the facility would enable smart mobility for Tamil Nadu as a whole region by region, making multi-modal transportation seamless and providing other environmental and health benefits to the public because of reduced emissions.

“Global learnings indicate that if MSME clusters are strengthened and made more competitive they can create a much stronger impact on the economy. Countries like Japan and Germany have invested heavily in the competitiveness of MSME clusters and have reaped rich dividends from the same. Boosting competitiveness at cluster level in Tamil Nadu can enhance export potential, and bolster domestic supply chain of industries,” it noted.