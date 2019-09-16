Common exam will adversely affect poor: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to hold common examinations for classes V and VIII, saying the move will fully commercialise even primary education and make it unattainable for the poor.

In a statement, he said the move will pave the way for the proliferation of coaching centres to train students for school examinations.

Mr. Stalin alleged it was the design of the Centre and the State government to fail students in school examinations and extend their time period for completion of schooling. “It will make students hate education and return to the kula kalvi (community-based skill education) system,” he claimed.

Contending that the proposed move will create enormous pressure and tension for students who already had to appear for common examination in SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two, Mr. Stalin accused Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan of playing with the future of students.

“They want to nip the concept of social justice in the bud and turn the clock back 100 years. They should give up the proposal and should not take any decision without consulting parents, teachers and students,” he said.