Common exam: Minister says status quo will remain for 3 years

The current pattern of school examination will continue for the next three years, and the changes proposed by the Central government – including holding public examinations for Classes V and VIII — will come into effect only after three years, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Tuesday.

Putting to rest interpretations on the examination system that will be followed in the State this academic year, in the wake of announcements regarding the conduct of public exams for Classes V and VIII, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the status quo will continue for the next three years. He was fielding questions from the media on the sidelines of a school event in Dharmapuri.

“As far as this year is concerned, whatever was in practice until now will continue. It will continue for the next three years. Thereafter, the Central government’s policy will kick in. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we clarified to the Centre that we needed three years to upgrade the educational skills of the students, and this will be the time frame we will require to implement the scheme,” Mr. Sengottaiyan said.

When asked if the Centre had accepted this demand for exemption, Mr. Sengottaiyan said these were individual State decisions, and the Central government’s letter had provided leeway to the States to implement the changes as they deemed fit.