Commodore S. Ragav assumes office as NCC DDG

Published - July 01, 2024 10:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commodore S. Raghav

Commodore S. Raghav took over as Deputy Director General (DDG) of the NCC Directorate, comprising Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in Chennai on Monday, July 1, an official release said.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Commodore S. Raghav was commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 1, 1993. The officer has specialised in submarines and commanded kilo class submarines. He has also commanded INS Rajput in its last year of service.

The officer graduated from Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and underwent Naval Higher Command Course in Goa. Prior to taking over as DDG-NCC, he was the Chief Staff Officer of Flag Officer Commanding TN&P Naval Area and Naval Officer in Charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

