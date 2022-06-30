Commodore Manmohan Singh takes charge as Commanding Officer of INS Agrani

Commodore Manmohan Singh (left) assuming the Command of INS Agrani from outgoing Commanding Officer Commodore Ashok Rai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 30, 2022 15:10 IST

Commodore Manmohan Singh assumed office as the Commanding Officer and Station Commander of INS Agrani, Coimbatore, on Thursday. He has assumed the command from outgoing Commanding Officer Commodore Ashok Rai at a ceremonial parade held on Thursday.

A release said that Commodore Singh, an alumnus of National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1992. He has specialised in gunnery and missiles. The officer has commanded Minesweeper INS Kakinada, missile vessel INS Pralaya and destroyer INS Rana. Commodore Singh’s other seagoing appointments include Fleet Gunnery Officer of Eastern Fleet and Commodore Workup East.

His key ashore appointments include Operations Officer of Strategic Unit, Command Gunnery Officer of Western Naval Command and Principal Director (Training) of Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he attended Army Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow.

Commodore Rai commanded INS Agrani from May 30, 2019, contributing immensely to the training and administration of the leadership training establishment of the Indian Navy, the release said.