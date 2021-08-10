Commodore Gopal Rao passes away

Gopal Rao

CHENNAI

10 August 2021 01:28 IST

He led the attack that destroyed two Pak. ships during war in 1971

Commodore Gopal Rao, who fought in the 1971 Pakistan war, and was a recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal, died on Monday at the age 95.

Born in Madurai, he hails from a family of lawyers who served at the Madras High Court. He studied at the Presidency College and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 1950. A specialist in gunnery, he was the commanding officer of INS Kiltan in the Eastern Naval Command. In 1971, when it appeared that the war with Pakistan was imminent, Admiral S.M. Nanda, the then chief of Naval Staff, personally appointed Cmde. Rao to join the Western Naval Command. He commanded the ‘Operation Trident’ against Pakistan, his relatives said. When the Indian government gave the signal to attack Karachi harbour, Cmde. Rao led the attack that destroyed two of that country’s big ships.

His daughter Tara said, “My father was way ahead of his times. He took pride in doing housework. He raised us without assigning stereotypical gender roles. He was kindhearted.” He is survived by wife Radha, two daughters and a son.

