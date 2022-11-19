Committee to look into how Madras University distributed the wrong question paper to students

November 19, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil question paper for fourth semester students was distributed to students in the third semester; the committee has been asked to submit its report in two months

The Hindu Bureau

The Higher Education Department has constituted an inquiry committee to look into how the Tamil question paper for a fourth semester exam was distributed to third semester students of Madras University on Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The undergraduate students of the University of Madras were surprised when they received the wrong question paper and many left the exam hall as they found the questions were out of their portions. 

The committee will include Director of Technical Education G. Laxmi Priya, member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education S. Krishnasamy, and joint secretary of Higher Education department M. Ilango Henry Das.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department has laid certain conditions for the committee to fulfil. The committee must probe the issue thoroughly and provide instructions to prevent such an incident in the future, and must submit its report within two months. 

Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan has further said that the committee has been ordered to identify the officials responsible for the mistake and recommend suitable action against the officials. 

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

The University has been instructed to provide the necessary support to the committee in this regard, according to the order.  

EOM 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US