Committee to look into how Madras University distributed the wrong question paper to students

November 19, 2022

The Higher Education Department has constituted an inquiry committee to look into how the Tamil question paper for a fourth semester exam was distributed to third semester students of Madras University on Friday.

The undergraduate students of the University of Madras were surprised when they received the wrong question paper and many left the exam hall as they found the questions were out of their portions.

The committee will include Director of Technical Education G. Laxmi Priya, member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education S. Krishnasamy, and joint secretary of Higher Education department M. Ilango Henry Das.

The department has laid certain conditions for the committee to fulfil. The committee must probe the issue thoroughly and provide instructions to prevent such an incident in the future, and must submit its report within two months.

Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan has further said that the committee has been ordered to identify the officials responsible for the mistake and recommend suitable action against the officials.

The University has been instructed to provide the necessary support to the committee in this regard, according to the order.

