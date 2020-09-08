Committee to file report on the economic impact of the pandemic

CHENNAI

08 September 2020 04:16 IST

The high-profile panel is headed former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India C. Rangarajan.

A high-profile committee, headed by former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India C. Rangarajan to go into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors of the State’s economy, has finalised its findings and recommendations.

In a few days, the panel is expected to submit its report formally to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Apart from studying the immediate and medium-term impacts of the pandemic, the panel was given the task of suggesting measures to improve the tax-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio.

Constituted in May, the committee includes 24 members drawn from various fields of activity such as academia, industry, development finance and banking, in addition to officials of the State government. Nearly a dozen sub-committees were formed with each dealing with assigned subjects.

Advertising

Advertising