Tamil NaduCHENNAI 09 July 2021 10:55 IST
Comments
Committee to examine issues in 3 TN universities
Updated: 09 July 2021 10:55 IST
A two-member committee from the higher education department, including an IAS officer, will look into allegations in promotions of faculty in three universities - Madurai Kamaraj, Periyar and Annamalai.
They will submit their report within three months.
According to a government notification issued by higher education secretary D. Karthikeyan, M.S. Sangeetha, deputy secretary and Ilango Henry Dass, joint secretary, Higher Education department, have been appointed to the committee.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...