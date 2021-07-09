Committee to examine issues in 3 TN universities

CHENNAI

09 July 2021 10:55 IST

A two-member committee from the higher education department, including an IAS officer, will look into allegations in promotions of faculty in three universities - Madurai Kamaraj, Periyar and Annamalai.

They will submit their report within three months.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a government notification issued by higher education secretary D. Karthikeyan, M.S. Sangeetha, deputy secretary and Ilango Henry Dass, joint secretary, Higher Education department, have been appointed to the committee.