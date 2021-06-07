Committee to come up with criteria on class 12 marks, says TN School Education Minister

The Minister also said draft guidelines for online classes have been readied

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that as announced by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, a committee has been formed and has begun to look into how class 12 students of State Board can be awarded marks following the cancellation of their board exams.

Headed by School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha, the committee has the Higher Education Secretary, University of Madras Vice Chancellor and other members. “The committee will discuss and come up with a criteria as soon as possible. Based on the criteria that they come up with and submit, the Chief Minister will make an announcement,” Mr Poyyamozhi said.

Following several complaints regarding sexual harassment faced by students in schools, the Tamil Nadu government had said that it would announce guidelines for conducting online classes in schools.

“We have a draft of the guidelines ready and are waiting for approval from the Chief Minister following which it will be announced. Many private schools have already started online classes for the new academic year and once these guidelines are announced, they will be expected to incorporate them,” Mr Poyyamozhi said.

The Minister said that along with these guidelines for online classes, the Department would also address distribution of textbooks, fee collection and other aspects shortly.