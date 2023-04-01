Committee to be formed to address issues in ward delimitation

April 01, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday said the government would soon form a committee to address the issues in the ward delimitation exercise, which was completed in 2017 for local bodies.

He was responding to a question raised by Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi MLA E.R. Eswaran in the Assembly. The MLA said there were instances of areas in same locality being split across two wards, besides disparities in the distribution of population across wards in Tiruchengode municipality.

Mr. Nehru replied that such issues were there in several local bodies. Though the government wanted to address them after coming to power in 2021, it could not as the local bodies elections had to be conducted soon.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said there were instances where a husband and wife or members of the same family were added in different wards. Mr. Nehru responded that in some cases, it was being deliberately done by influential persons so that two members of their families could get elected from two different wards.

Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi appealed to the government to conduct the revised delimitation exercise soon to avoid litigations ahead of the next local bodies elections.

Mr. Nehru said the committee would be formed and it would comprise officials from the Rural Development and Municipal Administration Departments, along with elected representatives. Apart from addressing existing issues, it would look into increasing the number of wards, wherever needed.