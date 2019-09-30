Committee reviews projects

State Legislative Assembly Estimates Committee chairman Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam said the ongoing afforestation work and Kudimaramathu works would turn the district self-sufficient in water conservation and management.

Apart from Mr. Venkatachalam, Minister for Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments, Sevoor S. Ramachandran and District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy, and committee members C.V. Rajendran, I. Karunanidhi, V.S. Kalimuthu, A. Natarajan, K. Ponmudy, M.K. Mohan and visited the various destinations where the District Administration is carrying out projects.

Mr. Venkatachalam said the District Administration is taking all measures to address the water supply needs of rural as well as urban population. With adequate measures such rejuvenation of waterbodies in the district and the pouring rain, he said that it would be enough to fill the revamped lakes, tanks and minor irrigation tanks.

The team members attended a consultation meeting organised at the Collectorate, where they were briefed by the officials on the progress of ongoing projects. They also made their demands for executing new projects in the area.

Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthy, District Revenue Officer, P. Rathinasamy, Legislative Assembly Joint Secretary, A. Ayyanperumal, Deputy Secretary, C.L. Sivakumaran, MLAs Dusi K. Mohan, K. Pichandi, M.P. Giri, K.V. Sekaran and S. Ambethkumar participated in the review meeting.