Tamil Nadu

Committee reviews projects

Ministers visited various destinations where the district administration is carrying out projects. Photo: Special Arrangement

Ministers visited various destinations where the district administration is carrying out projects. Photo: Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: SPECIALARRANGEMENT

more-in

Measures taken to address water supply, says minister

State Legislative Assembly Estimates Committee chairman Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam said the ongoing afforestation work and Kudimaramathu works would turn the district self-sufficient in water conservation and management.

Apart from Mr. Venkatachalam, Minister for Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments, Sevoor S. Ramachandran and District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy, and committee members C.V. Rajendran, I. Karunanidhi, V.S. Kalimuthu, A. Natarajan, K. Ponmudy, M.K. Mohan and visited the various destinations where the District Administration is carrying out projects.

Mr. Venkatachalam said the District Administration is taking all measures to address the water supply needs of rural as well as urban population. With adequate measures such rejuvenation of waterbodies in the district and the pouring rain, he said that it would be enough to fill the revamped lakes, tanks and minor irrigation tanks.

The team members attended a consultation meeting organised at the Collectorate, where they were briefed by the officials on the progress of ongoing projects. They also made their demands for executing new projects in the area.

Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthy, District Revenue Officer, P. Rathinasamy, Legislative Assembly Joint Secretary, A. Ayyanperumal, Deputy Secretary, C.L. Sivakumaran, MLAs Dusi K. Mohan, K. Pichandi, M.P. Giri, K.V. Sekaran and S. Ambethkumar participated in the review meeting.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2019 5:05:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/committee-reviews-projects/article29551270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY