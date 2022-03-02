Committee for Dravida Kalanchiam constituted

Tamil Nadu government has allotted ₹20 lakh for publishing Sangam literature with simple and accessible commentaries and granted permission for compilation of Dravida Kalanchiam.

An order issued by Tamil Development and Information Department said the Dravida Kalanchiam would cover the works of scholars and thinkers of the Dravidian movement and publish them at an affordable price.

A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Thangam Thennarasu, the Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture. The members of the committee include M. Rajendran, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, V. Arasu, former head of Tamil Department, Madras University K. Thirunavukkarasu, historian of the Dravidian movement and others.