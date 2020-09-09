Committee constituted to offer recommendations for implementing NEP 2020

The School Education Department has constituted an expert committee to offer recommendations for the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.
The committee will be headed by School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, and its 13 members include Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, School Education Commissioner; Pooja Kulkarni, Special Secretary, Finance Department; G. Latha, State Peoject Director, Samagra Shiksha; Kavitha Ramu, Director (ICDS), Social Welfare Department; and C. Munianathan, Commissioner, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. The committee will also be assisted by the School Education Department Director and the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.
In a government order dated September 8, the School Education Secretary reiterated that with regards to the provisions of the NEP related to language, the Chief Minister had already said that the State would continue to follow the extant two-language policy.
The committee will be expected to advice the Tamil Nadu government on the policy response on all thrust areas of NEP 2020. They will also take into consideration the short, medium and long-term relevance of the policy, based on resource availability in the State.
Consultations will be carried out and the committee will submit its final report within a year from the date of its constitution. Seperate reports on each subject that the NEP deals with can also be submitted before submission of the final report, or as desired by the government in the interim, the government order said.
