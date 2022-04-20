Committed to industrialisation of under-developed districts: Stalin

In 10 months, DMK government has attracted investment worth ₹69,375 crore

The Tamil Nadu government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of industrial development reach all over the State instead of being confined to some areas, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday.

Responding to former AIADMK Minister K.P. Munusamy, he said the government had taken steps for the industrial development of the under-developed districts.

He said the organisation working under the Union Ministry of Industries and Commerce had released data showing that the foreign direct investment in Tamil Nadu had increased by 41.5%. “Tamil Nadu has achieved this when the growth at the nation level came down by 16%. Tamil Nadu’s share in the foreign direct investment in the country as a whole has increased to 5% from 4%.”

He said that in ten months, the DMK government had signed 131 memoranda of understanding and attracted investment worth ₹69,375 crore.

Pointing out that Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, received the Best Investment Promotion Agency Award in the Asia-Oceania Region at the Annual Investment Meeting, 2022, Mr. Stalin said the U.S. Consulate had appreciated the State government for the achievement.

He also placed on record his appreciation of Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, “who had made the State into a destination for investors”, and the officials of the Department of Industries. He said the government had accorded priority to law and order as it was important for industrial growth.

Mr. Stalin said the media had also appreciated the government’s efforts that had brought in foreign direct investment.