Commissionerate of Revenue Administration sets up quality assurance cell

It will prevent rejection of applications for certificates on untenable and flimsy grounds

It will prevent rejection of applications for certificates on untenable and flimsy grounds

Days after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited a taluk office and spotted a few “deficiencies” in services, the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration has constituted a quality assurance cell to curb the tendencies of some tahsildars and other field officers to reject online applications for certificates on flimsy and untenable grounds.

During surprise visits in taluk offices and interactions with citizens at e-Sevai centres, “it has come to [our] notice that some tahsildars and other field officers handling the processing of online certificate applications have been rejecting applications on flimsy and untenable grounds, causing harassment to citizens,” according to a communication sent by the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration to all the Collectors.

A senior official told The Hindu that the quality assurance cell would investigate the quality of the processing of applications by the field functionaries and officers by reviewing their files and it would eventually have a virtual cell to which hand-picked IAS officers and Deputy Collectors would be nominated as the quality assurance officers and given login credentials.

The quality assurance cell would have access to the entire e-file, including the application, reports entered and uploaded by village administrative officers, revenue inspectors and zonal tahsildars, and the decisions recorded by the tahsildars. “Similarly, district-level quality assurance cells may also be constituted in due course. They will submit their investigation reports directly to the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration,” the official said.

It will also call up the applicant using a registered mobile number to get feedback and to find out whether there has been any money demanded or paid. Every month, the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration will randomly select a few taluks for investigation by the quality assurance cell.

If the quality assurance cell finds that applications for certificates have been unreasonably rejected or approved in full by any of the field officers, it will open all the records processed by such a field officer for a specified period and submit a report to Commissionerate of Revenue Administration for penal action.

“Once even one case is identified in which an unreasonable decision has been taken, or an unreasonable recommendation has been given, certain further number of applications will be selected in the first instance for further verification, and if more unreasonably handled cases are identified, a complete verification will be taken up followed by severe penal action.”

At present, the quality assurance cell has been given access to database and e-files relating to certificates and in due course it will be extended to patta transfers and social security pensions.