Commissioner rewards police personnel

Chennai

20 October 2021 01:29 IST

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday rewarded police personnel who successfully detected criminal cases. Mr. Jiwal summoned personnel from the Maduravoyal station and appreciated them for their efforts in chasing and arresting two drug peddlers, besides seizing 185 kg of ganja last month. Two police personnel from Ice House were rewarded for tracing a stolen bike within one hour and arresting the accused.

