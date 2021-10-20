City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday rewarded police personnel who successfully detected criminal cases. Mr. Jiwal summoned personnel from the Maduravoyal station and appreciated them for their efforts in chasing and arresting two drug peddlers, besides seizing 185 kg of ganja last month. Two police personnel from Ice House were rewarded for tracing a stolen bike within one hour and arresting the accused.
Commissioner rewards police personnel
Chennai,
October 20, 2021 01:29 IST
