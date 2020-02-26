Commission to issue fresh summons to Rajinikanth

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, which is probing the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters that took place in Thoothukudi in 2018, has made it clear that actor Rajinikanth must appear before it to provide any information or evidence he may have in connection with the incident.

However, in the interim, the Commission has sent him a sealed questionnaire through his lawyer.

In response to a summons issued by the Commission, Mr. Rajinikanth, who had earlier claimed that anti-social elements had indulged in violence, on Tuesday submitted an affidavit seeking exemption from personal appearance. But the Commission was not inclined to grant him the relief.

Addressing reporters after Mr. Rajinikanth’s advocate Ilambharathi filed the affidavit, the Commission’s advocate, Arul Vadivel Sekar, pointed out that the actor, who had earlier stated that he would appear before the Commission if summoned, had subsequently sought exemption from personal appearance, saying his presence in Thoothukudi could cause problems to the public.

Moreover, he had to fulfil “professional commitments” he had made before receiving the summons. “Hence, the Commission has given a set of questions to the actor, who needs to file his reply in the form of an affidavit. Nonetheless, he will be asked to appear before the Commission on a fresh date, based on his replies,” Mr. Sekar said.