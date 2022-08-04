Tamil Nadu

Commission probing Jayalalithaa’s death gets extension

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 04, 2022 00:05 IST
August 04, 2022

The Justice (retired) A. Arumughaswamy Commission, inquiring into the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has got yet another tenure extension of three weeks, till August 24.

The Commission had completed its hearings on April 26. Mr. Arumughaswamy was expected to file his report to the government by June 24.

The Commission wound up its hearings after former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, on whose insistence the Commission was set up, finally deposed before it after multiple postponements. He submitted before the Commission that he personally did not have any doubts about Jayalalithaa’s death and the treatment given by Apollo Hospital. He also said he had high regard for “Chinnamma” (V.K. Sasikala, aide of Jayalalithaa).

