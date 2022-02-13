The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission hearing was expected to start from February 14 to February 18. According to official sources, the commission has sent summons to seven people in which senior officers from the Tamil Nadu government were likely to depose.

The commission was formed by the then Tamil Nadu government after the police firing against the anti-Sterlite protesters claimed 13 lives in May 2018. So far, the commission had sent summons to 1,421 people and recorded statements of 1,042 among them through 35 sittings, the sources added.